US federal agents kill another person in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown

Minneapolis [US], January 25 (ANI): United States federal agents have fatally shot another individual in Minneapolis during an ongoing immigration enforcement drive, triggering widespread protests and renewed demands for President Donald Trump to withdraw heavily armed federal personnel from the city, Al Jazeera reported.

On Saturday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed that a 37-year-old man succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries after being taken to hospital.

The victim, who was a resident of Minneapolis and a US citizen, according to O'Hara.

"Our demand today is for those federal agencies that are operating in our city to do so with the same discipline, humanity and integrity that effective law enforcement in this country demands," he said, quoted by Al Jazeera.

The shooting occurred amid a sustained deployment of US immigration enforcement and other federal agents to Minneapolis, where they have been carrying out raids as part of Trump's anti-immigration push.

Al Jazeera stated that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz strongly criticised the federal operations, describing them as far removed from immigration enforcement.

"This long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement," Minnesota Governor said during a news conference in Saint Paul.

"It's a campaign of organised brutality against the people of our state. And today that campaign claimed another life," said Walz.

Footage circulating online appears to show several federal officers restraining a man on the ground moments before multiple gunshots are heard.

In response, the Department of Homeland Security stated that a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed a person who had a handgun and resisted attempts to be disarmed.

Another video, filmed from a different angle, shows the man holding what appears to be a mobile phone before officers deploy pepper spray, tackle him, and shoot him several times.

O'Hara later noted that preliminary information suggested the individual was a "a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry", reported by Al Jazeera.

The incident follows the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good earlier this month, who was killed in her vehicle by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer (ICE).

Public anger has continued to mount. On Friday, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Minneapolis to condemn ICE operations and the Trump administration's immigration policies. In solidarity, hundreds of businesses across the city shut down as part of a general strike.

