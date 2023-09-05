US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, Joe Biden tests negative

ANI

Washington, September 5

US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

However, she is experiencing only mild symptoms as of now and will remain at the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander said.

Meanwhile, President Biden was also administered a Covid test and he tested negative. The US President will continue to monitor symptoms throughout the week.

"Following the First Lady’s positive test for Covid-19, President Biden was administered a Covid test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," a White House Press release said.

The new Covid-19 variant EG.5 is on the rise in the US. The variant is causing about 17 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in the country compared to 16 per cent for the next most common lineage, XBB.1.16, according to the latest estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNN reported.

US President Joe Biden is slated to be in India this week to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA #Washington