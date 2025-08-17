US First Lady pens 'peace letter' to Putin, urges protection of children, future generations

Washington DC [US], August 17 (ANI): US First Lady Melania Trump wrote a "peace letter" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him that "it is time" to protect children and future generations around the world, Fox News reported on Saturday (local time).

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump hand-delivered the letter to Putin before their summit in Alaska on Friday (local time), as reported by Fox News. Immediately after receiving it, Putin read the letter in front of the American and Russian delegations.

"Dear President Putin," the letter began. "Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger."

Advertisement

First Lady Melania Trump’s ‘peace letter’ to Putin: ‘It is time’https://t.co/oHbL49cnrA — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 16, 2025

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few," it read.

The First Lady further wrote, "Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all--so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation's descendants begin their lives with a purity--an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology."

Advertisement

The letter noted that "in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them--a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future."

"Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter," she added. "In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone--you serve humanity itself," as reported by Fox News.

"Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time," the letter concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)