Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / US floated idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas for NATO membership, Zelenskyy says

US floated idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas for NATO membership, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy reiterates his position that Kyiv was not willing to retreat from its territory, says if Ukraine received a comprehensive security package he would put the question to a referendum

article_Author
Reuters
Kyiv, Updated At : 05:37 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reuters File Photo
Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said US negotiators had raised the question of Ukraine potentially withdrawing from its eastern Donbas region in exchange for joining NATO, following the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy reiterated his position that Kyiv was not willing to retreat from its territory. He said that if Ukraine received a comprehensive security package, that includes security guarantees, a strong and well-funded Ukrainian army and funds to rebuild, he would put the question to a referendum.

"The Americans raised a question: "What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?" This was the first time this had been raised," Zelenskyy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday.

"That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda. But you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts