US floated idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas for NATO membership, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said US negotiators had raised the question of Ukraine potentially withdrawing from its eastern Donbas region in exchange for joining NATO, following the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy reiterated his position that Kyiv was not willing to retreat from its territory. He said that if Ukraine received a comprehensive security package, that includes security guarantees, a strong and well-funded Ukrainian army and funds to rebuild, he would put the question to a referendum.

"The Americans raised a question: "What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?" This was the first time this had been raised," Zelenskyy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday.

"That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda. But you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation."