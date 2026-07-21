US forces begin new round of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

Florida [US], July 21 (ANI): As the West Asia crisis widens, the US Central Command said on Tuesday (local time) that it began a fresh round of strikes against Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran's military capabilities.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the CENTCOM said that the strikes began at 4 PM Eastern Time to target Iranian military infra which it claimed was used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Today at 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the CENTCOM said on X.

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Today at 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 20, 2026

As developments follow, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV claimed that a US cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed over Rudbar-e Jonub in southeastern Iran.

It also reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and Sirik in Southern Iran.

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As tensions escalate in the region, CNN reported that Kuwait intercepted "hostile targets," sirens sounded in Bahrain and Jordan said it downed Iranian missiles.

US President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his administration's hardline stance in the ongoing conflict against Iran, issuing a public directive to his military leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, the President vowed stern retaliation from the US military to every Iranian attack.

"Every time Iran kills an American soldier, they will pay for that killing many times over! This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military," he said.

Iranian state media detailed multi-city explosions along the southern coastline and inside the northwestern hub of Tabriz, signalling a broader geographical expansion of the military operation.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has vowed to teach the United States such an "unforgettable lesson" that would deter anyone seeking to carry out aggression against Iran, Press TV reported earlier, citing the statement issued by the IRGC's High Command on Monday.

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said that Tehran is engaged in a "full-scale war" with the United States, asserting that the conflict extends beyond military strikes and warning that the country must accept the consequences of its resistance while continuing to defend its national interests. (ANI)

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