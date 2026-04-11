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Home / World / US forces start clearing mines from Strait of Hormuz

US forces start clearing mines from Strait of Hormuz

Hormuz has been closed by Iran since the start of the conflict on February 28

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:24 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The US said on Saturday that it’s forces have started clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz, with two its warships passing through the crucial waterway.

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“The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, as two US Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations,” the US Central command said.

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The USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and the USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Persian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

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“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said AdmiralBrad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity. Additional US forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.

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The Hormuz has been closed by Iran since the start of the conflict on February 28.

Some 20 per cent of all global crude oil natural gas passes through the waterway that is 33 km at its narrowest point.

The closure has led to a spike in oil prices.

Placing under sea mines is a wartime activity. Such mines are designed to explode under a ship.

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