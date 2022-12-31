US former Prez Trump’s tax returns released

Washington, December 30

Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, the culmination of a years-long effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.

The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, are from 2015 to 2020. Their release follows a party-line vote in the House Ways and Means Committee last week to make the returns public.

Trump had refused to release his returns when he ran for president and had waged a legal battle to keep them secret. — AP