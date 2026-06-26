US, GCC reaffirm strategic ties, call for Iran nuclear curbs and Gaza reconstruction

Washington DC [US], June 26 (ANI): The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday (local time) reaffirmed their strategic partnership at a ministerial meeting in Bahrain's Manama, underscoring their commitment to regional security, diplomacy with Iran, stability in Syria and Lebanon, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

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The meeting was co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the current chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, and attended by foreign ministers from GCC member states and GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi.

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According to the joint statement, Secretary Rubio "reinforced the enduring US commitment to GCC security," while the ministers reaffirmed their "strong commitment to the US-GCC strategic partnership."

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The ministers welcomed the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran and acknowledged the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar. They emphasised "the need to maintain momentum and unity as negotiations proceed toward a more permanent end to hostilities" and reiterated their shared objective of "preventing Iran from ever developing or otherwise acquiring a nuclear weapon."

The statement said lasting regional peace requires addressing "the full spectrum of Iran's threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region."

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The ministers also stressed the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying that "free, unconditional, and unrestricted navigation, including the right of transit passage as guaranteed under international law, remains essential to regional and global security." They rejected "any tolls, fees, or attempts to assert control over the Strait" and welcomed Oman and the International Maritime Organization's (IMO)evacuation plan for more than 11,000 stranded seafarers.

The joint statement noted that "any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and reversible," depending on Tehran's compliance with the MOU and any final agreement, an end to destabilising activities, and the creation of conditions necessary for economic engagement.

On Syria, the ministers expressed support for "the Syrian people in building a stable, peaceful, inclusive and sovereign country fully integrated into the region" and pledged continued assistance to the Syrian government in countering terrorism, restoring essential services, improving the investment climate, and facilitating the voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons.

Regarding Lebanon, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the country's sovereignty and welcomed ongoing US-facilitated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving a lasting peace and security agreement. They stressed that "full Lebanese sovereignty cannot be achieved while non-state armed groups maintain military capabilities outside the Lebanese state authority" and called for "the full disarmament of all such groups."

The United States and GCC also reaffirmed support for 'President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict', endorsed in UN Security Council Resolution 2803. The ministers stressed the need for the demilitarisation of non-state armed groups in Gaza, backed governance by "an independent, technocratic civil Palestinian committee," and reaffirmed that "no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to return."

UN Security Council Resolution 2803 was adopted on November 17, 2025, to formally endorse the United States-backed Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict (popularly known as Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan).

The ministers further condemned attacks by Iranian-backed groups in Iraq against GCC countries, including drone strikes on civilian infrastructure and energy facilities. They reiterated support for Iraq's efforts to place weapons under state control and urged Baghdad to prevent armed groups from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighbouring countries.

The statement also reaffirmed respect for Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity, consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolution 833. The statement called on Iraq to uphold its bilateral and international obligations, and emphasised the need for the Iraqi government to ensure the security of diplomatic missions operating in the country.

UNSC Resolution 833, adopted unanimously on May 27, 1993, legally finalised and guaranteed the international land and maritime boundary between Iraq and Kuwait. (ANI)

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