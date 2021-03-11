US, global banks unveil plan to ease war-triggered food crisis

Bonn (Germany), May 18

Ahead of the G7 Finance Ministers' meetings, the US Treasury, several global development banks and other groups unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan meant to address a worldwide food security crisis exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Treasury announced on Wednesday that several global development banks were “working swiftly to bring to bear their financing, policy engagement, technical assistance” to prevent starvation prompted by the war, rising food costs and climate damage to crops. Tens of billions will be spent on supporting farmers, addressing the fertiliser supply crisis, and developing land for food production, among other issues.

The Asian Development Bank will contribute funds to feeding Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and the African Development Bank will use $1.5 billion to assist 20 million African farmers, according to the Treasury. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the World Bank will also contribute billions. — AP

UN lowers economic growth forecast

United Nations: The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs on Wednesday significantly lowered its forecast for global economic growth this year from 4% to 3.1%, saying the war in Ukraine had triggered increasing food and commodity prices and exacerbated inflationary pressures, upending the fragile recovery from the Covid pandemic. According to the UN forecast, global inflation is projected to increase to 6.7% in 2022. AP

Ukraine wants to swap Mariupol fighters with POWs

Kyiv: Ukrainian fighters extracted from the last bastion of resistance in Mariupol were taken to a former penal colony in enemy-controlled territory, and a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But a Moscow lawmaker said they should be brought to “justice”. The Russian Parliament has planned to take up a resolution to prevent the exchange of Azov Regiment fighters. ap