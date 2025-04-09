US govt discontinues UG exchange programme for Pakistani students after 15 years

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): The US Government's Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme (Global UGRAD) for Pakistani students has been discontinued after 15 years, Dawn reported on Tuesday, citing a statement released by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

According to Dawn, the semester-long exchange program, managed by USEFP, offered Pakistani students the chance to spend one semester studying at a US university or college without earning a degree. The programme aimed to provide participants with enriching academic experiences, cultural exchange, and leadership development.

"We regret to inform you that after 15 incredible years, the Global UGRAD-Pakistan Programme has come to an end. The U.S. Department of State has notified USEFP that the program will no longer be available," USEFP stated, as quoted by Dawn.

USEFP expressed disappointment on the matter, particularly for students who had applied for the programme this year, and highlighted the life-changing impact the programme had on thousands of students by enhancing their academic growth and leadership skills.

Launched in 2010, the Global UGRAD Pakistan Programme was funded by the US government with the aim of fostering community engagement, service commitment, and leadership qualities among Pakistani students.

USEFP, a bi-national commission created in 1950 by the governments of the US and Pakistan, said it was "immensely proud" of the programme's impact on its participants and the positive effects on their communities, Dawn reported.

While the programme is closing, USEFP encouraged students to explore other scholarship and exchange opportunities that align with their goals.

According to Dawn, the decision to end the programme follows significant budget cuts to overseas development and aid programmes under the Trump administration, including a drastic reduction of multi-year contracts by 92 per cent or USD 54 billion.

On his first day in office, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order freezing all US foreign aid for 90 days to review spending in alignment with his "America First" policy, resulting in many international assistance programmes being reduced or eliminated. (ANI)

