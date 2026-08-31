US Grand Canyon flash floods: 20 hikers missing, 62 evacuated; videos show massive destruction

A major flash flood at the Grand Canyon forced the evacuation of more than 60 people and swept large boulders, metal structures and other debris into the Colorado River, the National Park Service said.

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The flash flooding occurred Saturday afternoon in Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the Colorado River. Torrents of water destroyed footbridges over the creek and significantly changed the landscape, widening the creek bed and creating what appeared to be a new rapid in the river.

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🇺🇸: Flash floods sweep Grand Canyon, 62 evacuated and more than 20 still missing. A flash flood hit Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 29, 2026. By Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated with no injuries reported; officials say… pic.twitter.com/BT2YxN49uy — World In Last 24hr (@world24x7hr) August 30, 2026

Park officials said they were seeking information about more than 20 people who may be missing following the flooding. They urged anyone with information about people who were hiking or camping in the area to contact authorities.

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More than 60 people were evacuated from Phantom Ranch, a popular stop for rafters that features a historic canteen and dormitories.

ARIZONA 🚨 Flash Flood Rips through Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park Aug 30, 2026 Urgent search underway for more than 20 people after Grand Canyon flash flood Approximately 15 people may be missing and dozens have been evacuated following a flash flood in Grand… pic.twitter.com/22r2QWiwrM — Sid (@Trending_Sid) August 30, 2026

No injuries have been reported so far.

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Popular areas, including Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch and sections of the North Kaibab Trail, remained closed on Sunday as officials assessed the damage. Rafting trips on the Colorado River have also been suspended temporarily.

Erica Viola, who was at Bright Angel Campground when the rain began Saturday afternoon, said she and around 50 other hikers watched as the creek rapidly rose and debris began rushing past them. Among the debris was what appeared to be a bunkhouse.

The group was evacuated by helicopter, bringing Viola's trip to an end two days earlier than planned.

National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Johndrow in Flagstaff said around half an inch to 1 inch (1 to 2.5 cm) of rain fell in about 30 minutes in the rocky terrain.

"Most of it ran off instantly," Johndrow said.

The flooding occurred on the north side of the Grand Canyon, where Bright Angel Creek descends from the North Rim to the Colorado River, dropping around 6,000 feet (1,828 metres).

More rain and thunderstorms were possible in the area through Monday, according to the weather service.

Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, said the incident highlighted the constantly changing nature of the canyon.

"This is a reminder of what a dynamic and active landscape Grand Canyon is," Schmidt said.

Park officials continued surveying the damage and coordinating evacuations with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.