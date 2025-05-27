US halts new student visa interviews as it weighs social media vetting
It is considering requiring foreign students to undergo social media vetting as part of their application to study in the United States, Politico reports
The Trump administration has ordered a halt to new student visa interviews as it considers requiring foreign students to undergo social media vetting as part of their application to study in the United States, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic cable.
