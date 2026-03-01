US hits pro-govt rally in Iran as war threatens global economy

US President Donald Trump posted a new threat to Iran's leaders on Friday on his Truth Social website, saying: “They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them.” “What a great honour it is to do so!” A large explosion struck Iran's capital in an area filled with demonstrators for the annual Quds Day event in support of the Palestinians, Iranian state television reported.

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Thousands of people took to the streets in Tehran on Friday, chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America”. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said more than 15,000 enemy targets had been struck.

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Concerns are growing that the war’s stranglehold on Gulf oil exports is destabilising the global economy. Brent crude oil, the international standard, remained over $100 per barrel as Iran kept its stranglehold on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.