US: Hoax report of shooter at Villanova University sparks panic on campus

US: Hoax report of shooter at Villanova University sparks panic on campus

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
Philadelphia [US], August 22 (ANI): A report of a gunman at Villanova University on Thursday (local time) was confirmed to be a hoax, the New York Times reported, citing officials.

The false alarm, however, triggered widespread panic among students and families on the campus near Philadelphia, coinciding with the first day of orientation.

Students were instructed to barricade themselves inside classrooms and dormitories as armed police officers rushed onto campus with weapons drawn after the university received an anonymous report of an "active shooter" at its law school.

"It's a little crazy," said Ethan Westaway, 18, a freshman from Massachusetts who sheltered with his parents inside the campus bookstore, the New York Times reported.

Police methodically cleared buildings across campus while urging people to remain sheltered until officers could escort them to safety. No gunman or weapon was discovered, according to school officials, and no injuries were reported.

Folding chairs were left toppled across a lawn and sidewalk as students and parents scrambled from an orientation event after the false gunman report at Villanova University, The New York Times reported.

"I know today's events have shaken our entire community," Villanova President Peter M. Donohue said in a statement, expressing particular regret for the impact on new students and their families. "This is not the introduction to Villanova that I had hoped for you."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro denounced the incident as a "cruel swatting incident" and said he had directed state police to "use every tool at our disposal" to track down whoever made the threat. Swatting refers to false reports that send police rushing to a location, creating panic and fear.

"I know today was every parent's nightmare, and every student's biggest fear," Shapiro wrote on social media. "I'm profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran toward reports of danger." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

