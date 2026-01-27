US hosts inaugural meeting of first US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): The United States hosted the inaugural meeting of the US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group in Washington, DC, from January 20 to 21, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation against narcotics trafficking and related security threats, according to an official press release by the White House.

According to the official press release, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, stated that India accorded the highest priority to addressing the threat posed by narcotics trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals, while also balancing effective enforcement with facilitation of legitimate trade.

Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "India and the U.S. held the Inaugural Drug Policy Executive Working Group meeting in Washington DC (20-21 Jan 2026). Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to countering synthetic opioids, novel precursors and misuse of digital platforms, while balancing effective enforcement with facilitation of legitimate trade."

The Office of National Drug Control Policy's (ONDCP) Director, Sara Carter, opened the meeting by emphasising President Trump and Prime Minister Modi's mutual commitment to strengthening security cooperation and eradicating narco-terrorism.

The Executive Working Group, led by ONDCP's Acting Deputy Director, Debbie Seguin, and the Narcotics Control Bureau's Deputy Director General, Monika Ashish Batra, worked with the U.S. and Indian delegations, respectively, to deliver tangible, measurable outcomes in advancing the critical counter-narcotics partnership.

"The drug crisis is now a core national security priority," said Director Carter. "This Executive Working Group leverages the bilateral partnership to protect families while also supporting legitimate industries."

According to the press release, both countries are committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation to dismantle the illegal production and trafficking of illicit drugs and their precursor chemicals that threaten our communities.

They emphasised the importance of a whole-of-government approach that streamlines interagency and intergovernmental efforts and secures the pharmaceutical supply chain, consistent with respective national rules and regulations, while also building upon the success of recent joint operations to disrupt illicit narcotic trafficking networks.

According to the press release, this meeting highlighted the United States' and India's enduring, shared commitment to addressing the global drug challenge and to fostering a safer, healthier future for both nations. (ANI)

