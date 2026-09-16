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Home / World / US House of Representatives votes to limit Trump's Iran war powers for the third time

US House of Representatives votes to limit Trump's Iran war powers for the third time

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ANI
Updated At : 12:22 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], September 16 (ANI): The US House of Representatives has voted for the third time to limit President Donald Trump's authority to continue military operations against Iran, with seven Republicans joining Democrats in backing a resolution directing the administration to withdraw US forces from hostilities, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the resolution passed 220-204 on Tuesday, introduced by Democratic Representative Seth Moulton, directs the President to "remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran", except for forces covered by specified defensive circumstances.

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The latest vote attracted more Republican support than the previous two House efforts in June and July.

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Seven Republicans voted in favour, including three who had not supported the earlier resolutions -- Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn of Iowa, and Nancy Mace of South Carolina, as reported by CNN.

They were joined by Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, who had previously backed efforts to limit Trump's war powers.

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Nunn defended his position after the vote, saying in a post on X, “I will not support another open-ended war. We can defend Americans, pressure Iran, and pursue peace while ensuring Congress fulfills its constitutional responsibility.”

The House action comes as lawmakers prepare to leave Washington for the campaign period ahead of the November midterm elections. The latest resolution is the third House attempt to restrict Trump's military authority over Iran since the conflict began.

The measure's prospects in the Senate remain uncertain. A previous Senate war-powers resolution passed before Republican senators reversed course following pressure from Trump, according to CNN.

The latest House resolution would therefore still have to clear the Senate before it could reach the President.

The vote also comes as the financial costs of the conflict have become a prominent issue. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the war had cost the US Department of Defense approximately USD 38 billion as of August 1 and projected monthly costs of between USD 2 billion and USD 3 billion depending on the intensity of fighting.

The CBO has also linked the conflict to higher energy prices and increased inflationary pressure, while disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have affected global energy markets.

The latest congressional vote thus puts the administration's Iran policy and the constitutional division of war powers back at the centre of the US political debate, with lawmakers divided over the continuation of military operations and the extent of presidential authority. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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