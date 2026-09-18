US imposes 11 sanctions targeting Cuba’s mineral wealth and military modernisation apparatus

Washington, DC [US], September 18 (ANI): The United States Department of State has announced a fresh round of sanctions designating 11 key actors within Cuba’s economic and security apparatus, accusing the nation’s ruling regime of diverting critical national resources away from everyday citizens to line the pockets of a corrupt military elite.

The latest action targets four state-run enterprises exploiting Cuba’s nickel reserves, four military entities engaged in military research and development, and three senior military officials.

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Outlining the rationale for the enforcement measures, the State Department condemned Havana's leadership for driving economic hardship across the island.

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"For decades, the Cuban regime has channeled all of the island’s resources into the hands of a narrow and corrupt military elite, leaving ordinary Cubans without reliable power, food, or dignity. Today, pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order (E.O.) 14404, 'Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy,' I am designating 11 actors that fuel this exploitation: four state-run enterprises that strip Cuba’s nickel reserves for regime profit, four military enterprises dedicated to research and development for weapons systems, naval capabilities, and battlefield simulation, and three military officials leading them," the US Department of State said in an official release.

The State Department further underscored President Donald Trump's commitment to supporting democratic governance and civil rights for the Cuban people, noting that the administration "will not stand by as Cuba’s elite enrich themselves through resource extraction and hoard resources for Cuba’s repressive security apparatus while the Cuban people go without."

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"President Trump remains committed to a Cuba governed by its people, not by a military class that treats the island’s future as its own private inheritance," the release further stated.

The Department further stated that the designations were executed pursuant to an executive order authorising broad economic sanctions against individuals and entities supporting the Cuban regime’s security infrastructure, contributing to human rights abuses, or threatening US foreign policy interests.

According to the State Department, the measures build upon broader strategic framework directives, including an executive order ("Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Cuba") and National Security Presidential Memorandum 5, which mandate the Executive Branch to foster free markets, promote human rights, and encourage democratic accountability across Cuba.

Earlier in August, the US imposed sanctions on five Cuban entities and eight individuals accused of facilitating military procurement and foreign military cooperation for the Cuban government, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleging that Havana poses a threat to American national security.

Cuba, however, condemned the move as part of Washington's "hostile policy of harassment".Announcing the measures in a post on X, Rubio said the sanctions target those involved in procuring arms and supporting Cuba's military and security apparatus.

"The Cuban Communist regime is a state sponsor of terrorism that spies on America, arms violent left-wing radicals, spreads poisonous Marxist ideology, and serves as a staging ground for Russia, China & Iran just 90 miles from our shores. Today I sanctioned five Cuban entities and eight individuals associated with procuring arms for the regime," Rubio said.

"As President Trump has said: the United States will not tolerate a rogue state harboring hostile military, intelligence & terror operations on our doorstep," he added.

Rubio also warned that any individual, financial institution or company providing support or services to the sanctioned entities could themselves face US sanctions.

"Anyone supporting, sponsoring, or providing services to these sanctioned actors is at risk of being sanctioned themselves. Foreign banks and other companies that provide services to, or hold funds for, these entities should terminate those activities immediately," he said.

In a separate statement issued by the US State Department, Rubio said the sanctions were imposed under US President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14404, issued on May 1, 2026, titled "Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy." (ANI)

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