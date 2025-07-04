US imposes new sanctions on Iranian oil exports post-ceasefire with Israel

Washington DC [US], July 4 (ANI): The US has imposed a fresh round of sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports, marking the first sanctions on Tehran's energy sector since a Washington-backed ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect last month, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, the new sanctions, announced on Thursday, also targeted Iraqi businessman Salim Ahmed Said and his UAE-based company, accused by the US of smuggling Iranian oil by mixing it with Iraqi crude.

"Iran's behaviour has left it decimated. While it has had every opportunity to choose peace, its leaders have chosen extremism... Treasury will continue to target Tehran's revenue sources and intensify economic pressure to disrupt the regime's access to the financial resources that fuel its destabilising activities," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Following the ceasefire on June 24, US President Donald Trump initially suggested that China might be allowed to purchase Iranian oil, hinting at a potential easing of sanctions on Tehran's energy exports.

However, this was quickly reversed after Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made claims of victory over Israel, prompting Trump to halt all sanction relief efforts, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Trump also revealed that he prevented Israel from assassinating Khamenei, saving him from a "VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH".

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had previously said that Israel sought to kill Khamenei but lacked an operational opportunity, Al Jazeera reported.

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion", conducting widespread airstrikes on Iranian soil targeting nuclear sites at Natanz and Fordow, missile production centres, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command bases. Several top IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists were reportedly assassinated during the operation.

This was followed by US strikes on June 21-22 under "Operation Midnight Hammer", which also targeted Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

Iran then retaliated with missile attacks against Israel and an assault on a US military airbase in Qatar. Tehran strongly condemned both operations, calling them a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Last month, Iran passed a law suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, criticising the agency for not condemning US and Israeli attacks.

Before the conflict began, Trump had reaffirmed the US commitment to diplomacy, and just days before the US airstrikes, he stated he would decide within two weeks on whether to join the war, allowing time for talks between Iran and European powers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)