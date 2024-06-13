US imposes new sanctions on Russia

Washington, June 12
The US widened its sanctions against Russia today as G7 leaders prepared to gather in Italy for a summit where the top priorities will be boosting support for Ukraine and grinding down Russia’s war machine.
Wednesday’s package targeted Chinese companies which help Russia pursue its war in Ukraine and raised the stakes for foreign financial institutions which work with sanctioned Russian entities.
The US has sanctioned more than 4,000 Russian businesses and individuals since the war began. — AP
