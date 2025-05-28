US imposes visa restrictions on foreign officials over free speech

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): The United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign officials accused of censoring American citizens, marking an escalation in the Trump administration's confrontation with allies over free speech policies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled the measures, stating that Americans had been "fined, harassed, and even charged by foreign authorities for exercising their free speech rights."

In a post shared on social media platform X, Rubio said the restrictions would apply to "foreign officials and persons who are complicit in censoring Americans," adding that free speech was "a birthright over which foreign governments have no authority."

In a statement, Rubio stated, "Free speech is among the most cherished rights we enjoy as Americans. This right, legally enshrined in our constitution, has set us apart as a beacon of freedom around the world. Even as we take action to reject censorship at home, we see troubling instances of foreign governments and foreign officials picking up the slack. In some instances, foreign officials have taken flagrant censorship actions against U.S. tech companies and U.S. citizens and residents when they have no authority to do so."

"Today, I am announcing a new visa restriction policy that will apply to foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States. It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on US citizens or US residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on US soil," he added.

The announcement follows a high-profile dispute between X owner, Elon Musk, and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, which arose after the social media platform was ordered to remove certain posts. The measures also align with a Republican-authored bill titled the "No Censors on Our Shores" Act, which was approved by the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year.

Also, US Vice President JD Vance has been particularly vocal in criticising European approaches to online content regulation. He has argued that the European Union's Digital Services Act could effectively "export European-style censorship" to the United States through pressure on American technology companies.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in February, Vance accused European leaders of suppressing dissenting opinions by labelling them as "misinformation" and "disinformation."

The Vice President cited several specific examples of what he characterised as European overreach, including the UK's prosecution of individuals for silent prayer outside abortion clinics, the annulment of Romania's 2024 presidential election results over alleged foreign interference, and Germany's monitoring of anti-feminist content online.

He also referenced the conviction of a Christian activist in Sweden for burning a Quran, warning of what he called "the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values."

The new visa restrictions signal a significant shift in the US diplomatic approach, with America's top diplomat declaring that "the days of passive treatment for those who work to undermine the rights of Americans are over."

The visa restrictions were announced as the administration separately examines enhanced social media vetting requirements for student visas.

On Tuesday, Rubio instructed diplomatic missions to suspend interviews for additional student and exchange visitor visa appointments, including F, M, and J categories, according to media reports. (ANI)

