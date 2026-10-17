New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Former diplomat Veena Sikri has shared her perspective on the diplomatic engagements and trade dynamics shaping bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington, focusing specifically on the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking to ANI, Veena Sikri analysed ongoing political and economic developments, noting the strategic implications of high-level diplomatic visits. “So, I think that it's more important to see what issues are being discussed with America,” she stated.

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Delving into the objectives behind the itinerary, Sikri observed, “I think Secretary of State Marco Rubio is going to Jamnagar, but that's because I believe that Reliance is investing in building a refinery in America, and it's going to be the first refinery built in America after 50 years, you know. So, that's a very big investment that Reliance is making in America. So, that's why they're taking Secretary of State Rubio to Jamnagar to see the refinery they have there.”

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In March 2026, US President Donald Trump announced a USD 300 billion partnership with India’s Reliance Industries for the “America First Refining” project at the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Addressing broader bilateral mechanisms and tariff negotiations, Sikri added, “I mean, these are normal issues in bilateral relations. On trade and tariffs, we've got an announcement that President Trump will not now be charging that extra tariff going up to 100 per cent under the Lindsey Graham bill because of the oil and petroleum products that India has been buying from Russia.”

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Examining global energy adjustments, she continued, “And similarly, there is also another separate agreement with Russia that President Trump has, under which he's lifting some of the sanctions on Russia, and Russia has agreed to supply diesel to America in very large amounts. President Trump is hoping this will bring down prices in America before the elections. So, these are part of the global negotiations that have been going on.”

Highlighting India's firm stance on economic agreements, she remarked, “And, of course, India is watching all the issues very carefully, and we've said very clearly that we will not sign the trade deal until India gets preferential treatment, you know. And so, I think this is what we are more interested in watching: what kind of a trade deal will be drafted, and whether India will indeed get the preferential treatment that we have been asking for. This will be more important. This aspect of what will be discussed is very significant for India.”

Adding official context to these diplomatic movements, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will host counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US) in Mumbai on October 19-20, while also attending celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence as a Guest of Honour, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

Responding to a question from ANI during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would provide an opportunity to review all dimensions of bilateral cooperation, alongside discussions on the situation in West Asia, as well as global and multilateral matters.

Elaborating on the schedule, Jaiswal stated, when asked about EAM Jaishankar's upcoming meetings, “On October 19 and 20, 2026, the External Affairs Minister will host in Mumbai the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, His Highness Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for an official visit. On October 20, the External Affairs Minister will hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attend the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America as the Guest of Honour.”

He further added, “The visit of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will be an opportunity to review all facets of bilateral cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two delegations will assess and take forward initiatives in the areas of energy, trade, investments, fintech, defence and connectivity. There will naturally be an opportunity also for a detailed exchange on the situation in West Asia, as well as on global and other multilateral issues.”

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's upcoming visit to India follows EAM Jaishankar's recent official visit to the UAE from October 14-16, during which he held discussions with the country's leadership and attended the Raisina Middle East event.

The MEA spokesperson noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's forthcoming visit to India would provide an opportunity for both nations to review bilateral ties and explore avenues to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Jaiswal stated, “In so far as the visit of the Secretary of State is concerned, this forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities.”

According to the US State Department, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar next week for talks encompassing “enhanced energy cooperation”. During his visit, Rubio is scheduled to meet senior government officials to consolidate the US-India strategic partnership, share perspectives on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation. Additionally, the US State Department confirmed that he would interact with business leaders to foster opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.

Addressing queries regarding the selection of Mumbai as the venue for EAM Jaishankar's bilateral engagements, Jaiswal responded, “It has been the practice for the last decade or so that we have hosted foreign dignitaries outside Delhi. To just give you some examples, the Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Spain in Baroda. He hosted Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister of Mauritius was hosted by him in Varanasi, and the External Affairs Minister hosted the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Goa. He hosted the Foreign Minister of Botswana in Kevadia in Gujarat, and the External Affairs Minister also hosted the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar. So, that was just to give you a few examples of the meetings of leaders, of dignitaries that have happened outside of Delhi.” (ANI)

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