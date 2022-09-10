US -Indian leader gets threat

Washington, September 9
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she has been receiving abusive and hate messages over the phone from a man who even asked her to go back to India. In the audio message, the male caller is heard threatening her with dire consequences and in one instance she is being asked to go back to her country of origin India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...