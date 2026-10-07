DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / US, Indian military leadership meet in New Delhi to boost defence ties

US, Indian military leadership meet in New Delhi to boost defence ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The United States Embassy in India hosted a high-level gathering of top US and Indian military leadership at Roosevelt House in New Delhi, underscoring the deepening momentum in the India-US Major Defence Partnership.

The event brought together Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM); Greg Gianforte, Governor of Montana; Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth; and other senior Indian defence officials.

Advertisement

Following the gathering, the US mission posted on X, “It was a true pleasure to host Admiral Paparo, Governor Greg Gianforte, Chief of Defence Staff General N. S. Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, and other highly distinguished Indian defence officials at Roosevelt House. USPACOM Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo’s visit highlights the growing strength of the US-India Major Defence Partnership.”

Advertisement

Admiral Paparo arrived in New Delhi on October 3 for a six-day official visit to strengthen bilateral defence ties.

During the visit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Admiral Samuel Paparo in New Delhi, where both sides explored ways to deepen strategic cooperation and shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

Advertisement

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence posted on X, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, who is on a visit to India. During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening India-US defence and strategic cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues.”

Earlier, Admiral Paparo met several Indian defence chiefs during his visit, a development highlighted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Ambassador Gor stated on X, “Honoured to host Admiral Samuel Paparo in India. One of America’s most consequential military leaders, Admiral Paparo commands US Pacific Command, the nation’s oldest and largest geographic combatant command, overseeing approximately 400,000 military and civilian personnel across a region spanning roughly half the globe.”

Ambassador Gor added, “Admiral Paparo joined India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani; Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth; Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit; Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Marshal Tarandeep Singh; and other senior Indian defence officials for an evening highlighting the growing strength, ambition, and importance of the US-India Major Defence Partnership.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts