DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / US Intelligence identifies China as top military, cyber threat

US Intelligence identifies China as top military, cyber threat

US intelligence agencies have identified China as the primary military and cyber threat to the US, noting that it continues to enhance its capabilities to potentially take control of Taiwan, according to a report by Taipei Times.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:01 PM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], March 26 (ANI): US intelligence agencies have identified China as the primary military and cyber threat to the US, noting that it continues to enhance its capabilities to potentially take control of Taiwan, according to a report by Taipei Times.

The agencies categorized threats to the US into two main groups: "nonstate transnational criminals and terrorists" and "major state actors," which include China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, as reported by Taipei Times.

China is highlighted as the nation "most capable of threatening US interests worldwide," although it remains cautious about jeopardizing its economic and diplomatic reputation, according to the report cited by Taipei Times.

Advertisement

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee, as quoted by Taipei Times, that "China's military is deploying advanced technologies, such as hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, enhanced space and cyberwarfare capabilities, and a larger stockpile of nuclear arms."

According to Gabbard, China is also enhancing its military capabilities partly "to secure an advantage in the event of military conflict with the United States" regarding its aspirations for unification with Taiwan.

Advertisement

The report indicates that China is likely making "steady but uneven" advancements in the capabilities it would employ to take control of Taiwan and to deter or counter US military involvement.

Beijing is expected to continue applying "economic pressure" on Taiwan, which will likely intensify if Taiwan pursues formal independence, the report observes, as noted by Taipei Times.

China might escalate its coercive measures by withdrawing preferential tariff agreements, selectively prohibiting imports from Taiwan, and arbitrarily enforcing regulations, as per the report .

Despite bolstering its capabilities, China encounters "daunting" challenges, including corruption, demographic disparities, and economic and fiscal difficulties, which could hinder its leaders' strategic and political objectives, as described in the report. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper