US-Iran agree to form 'de-confliction cell' in Switzerland talks as tensions simmer over Lebanon

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): The United States and Iran have moved to establish a "de-confliction cell" aimed at securing a cessation of military operations in Lebanon, marking a technical milestone in their 14-point memorandum of understanding.

Advertisement

The first session of the technical talks between the US and Iran, as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Switzerland, concluded with the agreement on the creation of the cell, even as US President Donald Trump threatened to "hit Iran very hard" if it continued to support its 'proxy groups' in the region and Iran noting it as the "1st real test" of the agreement.

Advertisement

According to the joint statement issued by mediators Qatar and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, a de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, will be created to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in the region under the MoU.

Advertisement

"Moreover, the parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU," the statement noted.

"Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues," it added, after Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Sunday (local time) said that Iran decided not to continue the quadrilateral format following Trump's threats.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

His comment drew immediate condemnation from the Islamic Republic, which had previously been enraged by the continued military action by Israel in Lebanon, calling it "the enemy's breach of promise."

Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf described the remarks as a sign of American 'desperation,' adding that Iran would not be intimidated by such threats from Washington and asserted that the country's armed forces were prepared to respond if necessary.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the "first real test" of the talks remains the formation of a "de-confliction cell."

The conflict in Lebanon has become a volatile focal point of Middle Eastern instability, characterised by sustained military engagements between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah.

The Israeli government has maintained that its military presence is necessary, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating that the IDF will continue operating in the region to counter the threat posed by Hezbollah. Conversely, Hezbollah has claimed that it enjoys strong backing from Iran, which it said considers ending aggression against Lebanon and defending the country among its top priorities.

Iranian authorities have consistently asserted that the situation in Lebanon must be treated as an essential component of any comprehensive diplomatic agreement with the United States.

Furthermore, criticising Israel's actions in Lebanon, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson had warned of "subsequent steps" if the MoU's terms are breached further. He made the statement after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, calling Israel's actions "relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire," according to Iran's news agency Fars.

The US administration, meanwhile, has navigated a complex position. President Trump has warned Tehran to "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon," threatening severe repercussions.

Even as the situation remains fluid, the mediators, in their statement, added that Qatar and Pakistan "will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)