US, Iran agree to resume nuclear talks next week

Tehran [Iran], April 13 (ANI): The United States and Iran have concluded "indirect" negotiations in Muscat, Oman, and agreed to hold further talks next week. The discussions, mediated by Oman, aimed to address key issues between the two countries, Al Jazeera reported.

The talks were described as being conducted in a "constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff led their respective delegations, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi acting as chief mediator, as per Al Jazeera.

Araghchi was accompanied by his deputy for political affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, deputy for international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

According to Al Jazeera, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi acted as chief mediator, taking messages between the delegations who were sitting in separate rooms.

Following the discussion, the White House issued a statement saying the talks were "positive and constructive".

"These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," it said, adding the sides agreed to "meet again next Saturday," the statement added.

While Trump and his officials had insisted the talks would be "direct" and "in the same room", Tehran had stressed that the negotiations would be indirect.

Before the talks, US President Donald Trump again warned Tehran of military action if a deal is not reached.

"I want them not to have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country, but they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on his way to Florida on Friday night.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also reiterated a refrain favoured by the Trump administration, saying "there will be all hell to pay" if the president's demands are not met.

"We've been very clear that Iran is never going to have a nuclear weapon, and I think that's what led to this meeting," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday. (ANI)

