US, Iran 'close' to nuclear deal, says Donald Trump

Doha [Qatar], May 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said the US is close to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, citing "very serious negotiations" for long-term peace, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump made the remarks in Qatar during the second leg of his Gulf tour on Thursday, before heading to the United Arab Emirates, stating that Tehran has "sort of" agreed to the terms.

Trump said "We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace."

"We're not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran," he said. "I think we're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this."

Trump said he was basing his optimism on new statements by Iran. "You probably read today the story about Iran. It's sort of agreed to the terms," he said.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump did not specify which remarks he was referring to, but an adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, said in a US media interview this week that Tehran was willing to accept far-reaching curbs on its nuclear programme.

"I want them [Iran] to succeed, I want them to end up being a great country," Trump added on Thursday, "but they can't have a nuclear weapon; that's the only thing, it's very simple."

The US and Iran have intensified negotiations, with the fourth round of talks recently held in Oman. A new proposal has been submitted to Tehran during the fourth round of talks and both sides express preference for a diplomatic solution. However, significant differences remain, as per Al Jazeera.

Trump and Iranian leaders have made notable statements. Trump described Iran as the "most destructive force" in the Middle East, prompting a strong response from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian accused the US of fueling regional instability and claimed Trump's goal is to create unrest within Iran.

"Trump thinks he can sanction and threaten us and then talk of human rights. All the crimes and regional instability is caused by them [the United States]," he said. "He wants to create instability inside Iran."

Meanwhile, Qatar has taken on a key mediating role between the US and Iran. Trump praised Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, saying Iran should thank him for advocating against military action.

Speaking in Doha, Trump said Iran should "say a big thank you" to Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who had pressed the US leader to avoid military action. "Iran is very lucky to have the emir because he's actually fighting for them. He doesn't want us to do a vicious blow to Iran," Trump said.

Trump's three-country tour of the Gulf state region will conclude in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday (local time). (ANI)

