US-Iran MoU "very strong", Tehran "ready to make a deal": Trump

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Ahead of the formal signing of the peace deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday characterised the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tehran as a "very strong" framework, and stressed Iranian leaders are "ready to make a deal".

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During a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, the US President expressed confidence in the resolve of the parties involved to move forward with the finalised terms.

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"This is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) but it is a very strong one. This isn't just like a two paragraph and this is a longer and detailed memorandum that goes into a regular contract," the US President said.

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"I think they would do it. If they don't, that's okay, we will have to start the process again. They are so ready to make a deal," he added.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the MoU is "not final," threatening that the war may resume if "they don't behave."

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Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the President of the Egypt at the G7 summit, Trump firmly stated that the US will go back to "dropping bombs" if Iran doesn't behave.

Asked by reporters if the agreement between the US and Iran was now final, Trump said, "It's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting them, dropping bombs on their heads. If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head. Okay? 'Cause they've misbehaved for 47 years."

Meanwhile, preliminary details are beginning to filter through ahead of the impending US-Iran memorandum signing ceremony, which is now less than 48 hours away, with the peace deal set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland.

The proposed framework encompasses a series of high-stakes diplomatic manoeuvres.

A report broadcast by Fox News detailed that these measures include the reopening of the strategic Strait, the formal termination of the American blockade, and the initiation of a crucial 60-day negotiation period regarding Iran's uranium enrichment activities.

This comprehensive roadmap also integrates substantial sanctions relief alongside a structured ceasefire agreement involving Israel and Hezbollah. (ANI)

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