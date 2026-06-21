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Home / World / US-Iran talks in Switzerland reportedly ended for "internal consultations"

US-Iran talks in Switzerland reportedly ended for "internal consultations"

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): The first round of high-level US-Iran diplomatic talks currently underway in Switzerland has concluded, with the session suspended after 80 minutes to allow the delegations to conduct " 'internal consultations' ", according to Iran's Fars news agency.

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US Vice President JD Vance convened in Switzerland with senior Iranian officials on Sunday to mark the commencement of high-level diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in West Asia. During the talks, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, Vance articulated Washington's readiness to "fundamentally transform" its relations with Tehran, relaying a directive from President Donald Trump, who has encouraged both parties to turn "a new leaf" in their diplomatic engagement.

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The discussions, which include key stakeholders, are primarily tasked with addressing Tehran's nuclear programme and overcoming critical obstacles within the framework of a fragile interim agreement, including the operational status of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Highlighting the historic nature of the meeting, Vance remarked, "Never before has the Iranian and American leadership met at such a high level. We've already made great progress over just the last few hours, and I expect that we will make additional progress in the hours to come."

Vance cautioned that while these discussions are a vital starting point, they are unlikely to yield an immediate resolution. Emphasising the complexities of the diplomatic process, he noted, "Peace is never easy. Peace always requires a little bit of work. It always requires a little bit of give and take."

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Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Tehran to "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon", or the US will "hit Iran very hard again" amid talks in Switzerland aimed at defusing volatility across the region.

The escalatory warning was issued via the President's social media platform, Truth Social, marking one of the most aggressive posturing manoeuvres from Washington since the commencement of the alpine diplomatic track.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!" Trump posted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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