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Home / World / US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

US-Iran talks kick off in Switzerland, Qatar announces

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Sunday announced the beginning of the talks between the US and Iran with the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan in Switzerland.

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In an official statement, the ministry expressed "its aspiration that these meetings will lead to the conclusion of a comprehensive and permanent agreement addressing all aspects covered in the Memorandum of Understanding".

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Providing details on the structure of the dialogue, the ministry statement says "specialised technical and expert groups have been formed to negotiate the terms of the final agreement, which will cover all aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding" between the US and Iran.

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To maintain structural oversight over the agreed terms during this framework, the diplomatic update highlighted that additional monitoring bodies have been put in place. "Additionally, follow-up groups have been established to oversee the implementation of the Memorandum, monitor progress achieved, and work toward the conclusion of the final agreement," it added.

The Qatari diplomatic channel underscored that the current progress "reflects the commitment of all parties to moving forward in the negotiation process in good faith, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable agreement."

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Affirming its continued joint mediation efforts, the ministry also said Qatar would continue to work with Pakistan and "all concerned parties to create a positive environment that enables the negotiations to achieve their objectives, based on its firm belief that dialogue and diplomacy represent the optimal path for addressing conflicts and resolving disputes".

This announcement comes as the broader diplomatic push gained significant momentum following the arrival of the high-level American and Iranian delegations at the Burgenstock resort on Sunday. These technical-level talks are operating under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) finalised on June 17 by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The MoU has initiated a strict 60-day window for negotiators to iron out key operational disputes and restore long-term stability across West Asia.

Underscoring the urgency of the dialogue, US Vice President JD Vance landed in Switzerland earlier on Sunday to join American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were already on-site handling the framework's technical dimensions. Concurrently, the Iranian delegation has also positioned itself at the venue to lay out Tehran's terms. According to Iranian state television, Tehran's negotiating team is heavily weighted towards economic and financial leverage, comprising parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, alongside key officials from Iran's central bank and oil ministry.

While these crucial proceedings were originally scheduled to commence on Friday, they faced sudden, unexpected delays due to recent exchanges of fire between Israel and Lebanon, which threatened to derail the strict diplomatic timeline.

Beyond immediate territorial concerns, a primary objective behind these urgent negotiations is securing critical global energy corridors. The initial finalisation of the MoU had prompted the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz maritime route, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global energy supplies under normal conditions. The vital waterway had been blocked since 28 February following joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, which provoked retaliatory actions from Tehran.

However, as the afternoon negotiations get underway, the maritime situation remains highly fluid and contradictory. Tehran claimed on Saturday that it had shut down the waterway once again following an Israeli strike in Lebanon, whereas the United States firmly maintained that the maritime route remains open, adding a critical layer of economic stakes to the ongoing dialogue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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