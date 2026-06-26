US- Iran to hold next round of negotiations in Burgenstock: Al Arabiya Report

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 26 (ANI): As Tehran and Washington continue with their engagements following the signing of the MoU earlier this month, sources have told Al Arabiya that the two are set to hold the next round of negotiations in Switzerland on June 28 and 29.

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Citing sources, Al Arabiya said that the next round of US-Iran negotiations will be held on June 28 and 29 at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland.

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According to sources, Al Arabiya said that these will be technical talks held at the expert level.

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The major development comes as US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the US and Iran have agreed to set up a direct deconfliction channel with military representatives from both countries, reported Al Jazeera.

The arrangement involves representatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) being stationed in Doha, Qatar.

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US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with a British news site, said that Tehran and Washington have agreed to set up a direct channel with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in order to reduce the risk of further conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to the British news site UnHerd, JD Vance said the arrangement would involve Iranian and US military officials meeting in Doha to work through disputes, according to the report by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

"They were like, 'OK, fine, we'll send somebody from the IRGC to go hang out in Doha with somebody from [U.S. Central Command]' and that's how we're going to settle a lot of these disputes", Vance described discussions with Iranian officials as per Al Jazeera.

It was also noted that Vance mentioned the UAE also have conversations with Iran and the IRGC on the types of "economic incentives".

He said the UAE is "having conversations with the Iranians that have never happened before, including with the IRGC, about various types of economic incentives".

Meanwhile, the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Thursday (local time) reaffirmed their strategic partnership at a ministerial meeting in Bahrain's Manama, underscoring their commitment to regional security, diplomacy with Iran, stability in Syria and Lebanon, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

The meeting was co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the current chairman of the GCC Ministerial Council, and attended by foreign ministers from GCC member states and GCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi.

According to the joint statement, Secretary Rubio "reinforced the enduring US commitment to GCC security," while the ministers reaffirmed their "strong commitment to the US-GCC strategic partnership.

"The ministers welcomed the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran and acknowledged the mediation efforts of Pakistan and Qatar. They emphasised "the need to maintain momentum and unity as negotiations proceed toward a more permanent end to hostilities" and reiterated their shared objective of "preventing Iran from ever developing or otherwise acquiring a nuclear weapon."

The statement said lasting regional peace requires addressing "the full spectrum of Iran's threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region.

The joint statement noted that "any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and reversible," depending on Tehran's compliance with the MOU and any final agreement, an end to destabilising activities, and the creation of conditions necessary for economic engagement. (ANI)

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