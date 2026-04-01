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Home / World / US-Israel bombed 'MIT of Iran': Araghchi

US-Israel bombed 'MIT of Iran': Araghchi

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:45 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi
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Iran on Monday accused Israel and the United States of targeting one of its premier scientific institutions, with Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleging that “the MIT of Iran” had been bombed in the latest round of hostilities.

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Sharing images of debris and damaged academic material, Araghchi said the strike hit a leading research centre, in what he described as a continuation of attacks on universities across the country.

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“Israeli-US aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran. This follows attacks on other universities,” he said in a post on X.

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The images released alongside the post showed a heavily damaged building with exposed concrete and twisted steel, with an Iranian flag lodged amid the rubble.

Another photograph depicted scattered, dirt-stained papers containing complex mathematical equations, alongside a document bearing the header of a Tehran-based institute for theoretical physics and mathematics. His post was in reference to an attack on Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

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