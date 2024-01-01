US-Israel failed to meet war goals even after 30 days: Iran

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Iran on Tuesday claimed that the US and Israel have failed to meet their objectives even after 30 days of sustained hostilities, asserting that its doctrine of self-reliance has ensured resilience under pressure.

Advertisement

Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said the country’s strategic approach — shaped under the leadership of Ali Khamenei — had prioritised indigenous development despite years of sanctions.

Advertisement

“Self-reliance, resistance, and indigenous development are enduring legacies that have helped Iran achieve a prominent global position in sectors such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and aerospace,” he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Fathali said framework had translated into battlefield resilience, claiming that “the world’s military powers, even after 30 days of an unjust war against us, have failed to achieve their objectives”.