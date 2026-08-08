Tehran [Iran], August 8 (ANI): President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Israel and the United States of attempting to "turn" Persian Gulf states against Tehran as the two allied nations are exploiting Iran's "internal challenges" amid the West Asia conflict.

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His comments came on Friday as the military conflict involving Iran continues, with the restoration of commercial maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz remaining a primary area of contention.

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"Israel and the United States are attempting to turn the Persian Gulf nations against us. We're working to prevent this. Of course, we face internal challenges as well, due to varying perspectives. And naturally, America and Israel are exploiting this situation," Pezeshkian said in an interview with Iranian state television.

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Adopting an overture towards neighbouring Gulf states, the Iranian leader emphasised Islamic solidarity during the broadcast.

"My conviction, as I've stated before, and I don't say this just for show, is that all Muslims are brothers. This is what the Prophet of God taught, and what the Holy Book says. Brotherhood means that all Muslims, whether Shia or Sunni, are united. Every Muslim is a brother," Pezeshkian stated on Iranian State TV.

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Drawing a parallel to the complex geopolitical relationship between Washington and Beijing, Pezeshkian argued that national survival requires strategic focus and knowing when to "mind its own business".

"In order to survive, we must know what we are doing: when to fight, when to make peace, and when to simply mind our own business while they mind theirs. Are China and the United States friends? China is America's greatest rival, yet why don't they fight? China focuses on its own work and grows stronger every day," he told the Iranian state broadcaster.

Addressing maritime operations in the strategic shipping corridor, Pezeshkian maintained that action taken against maritime traffic in the passage was directed strictly at vessels that had "violated regulations".

"In certain parts of the strait, they claim we didn't comply, so we took action. In the strait, we initiated military confrontations with ships that had violated regulations. Yet, some come out and declare that we are traitors or that we haven't fulfilled the agreement. We firmly defend the memorandum we signed," he said.

The Iranian President asserted that his country remains prepared to defend its interests while accusing Tel Aviv of driving the persistent hostilities.

"Find me one single clause where we surrendered. Some keep insisting on war, which is exactly what Israel wants. If they try to force us into submission, we will fight. We will not back down, and we will not bow our heads. But when we can secure our rights, why should we continue the conflict? That is what Israel wants," he said.

Pezeshkian also dismissed speculation regarding internal discord between the civilian administration and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), asserting that Tehran remains "united" and "cohesive".

"There is no rift between the government and the armed forces. Iran is united and cohesive, and sowing division is what the country's enemies want. Our fighters amazed the world," he said. (ANI)

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