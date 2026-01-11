DT
Home / World / US, Israel will be targets if America strikes over protests, warns Iran

US, Israel will be targets if America strikes over protests, warns Iran

The comments have been made by Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf

AP
Dubai, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Iran's parliament speaker on Sunday warned that the US military and Israel will be “legitimate targets” if America strikes the Islamic Republic, as threatened by President Donald Trump.

The comments by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf represent the first to add Israel into the mix of possible targets for an Iranian strike.

Qalibaf, a hard-liner, made the threat as lawmakers rushed the dais in the Iranian parliament, shouting: “Death to America!”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

