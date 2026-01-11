US, Israel will be targets if America strikes over protests, warns Iran
The comments have been made by Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf
Iran's parliament speaker on Sunday warned that the US military and Israel will be “legitimate targets” if America strikes the Islamic Republic, as threatened by President Donald Trump.
The comments by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf represent the first to add Israel into the mix of possible targets for an Iranian strike.
Qalibaf, a hard-liner, made the threat as lawmakers rushed the dais in the Iranian parliament, shouting: “Death to America!”
