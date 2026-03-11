US-Israeli airstrikes damage over 19,000 civilian buildings across Iran: Red Crescent

Tehran [Iran], March 11 (ANI): The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has reported significant damage to civilian infrastructure across Iran following the ongoing military campaign by US and Israeli forces, which began on February 28, 2026.

The IRCS said that more than 19,000 civilian units across the country have been damaged as a result of US-Israeli airstrikes.

The head of the humanitarian organisation, Pir-Hossein Koulivand, said in a statement on Tuesday that based on preliminary assessments, a total of 19,734 civilian units have been damaged nationwide.

This figure includes 16,191 residential units, 3,384 commercial units, 77 pharmaceutical and medical centres, and at least 69 schools.

He added that relief operations are currently underway at full capacity to assist those affected across the country.

The head of the Red Crescent Society highlighted the swift response of emergency teams, saying that rescue teams reached incident sites in under four minutes.

A significant number of injured individuals have been rescued from under the rubble and transported to medical facilities, he said.

Koulivand further stated that women and children under the age of 12 have been among the victims of the attacks, which have also targeted the emergency response infrastructure itself.

According to the latest figures, 13 Red Crescent centres and branches, along with several relief and rescue bases, have been damaged so far.

During rescue operations, seven rescue workers were injured, and one Red Crescent rescuer was martyred.

Koulivand said currently, the Red Crescent rescue teams, ambulances, and operational vehicles are working around the clock across all affected areas.

Relief efforts include search and rescue operations, medical transfers, emergency housing, and the distribution of essential living supplies.

Meanwhile, the governor of Iran's Lorestan province said that 52 schools and five medical centres have been damaged in the US and Israeli strikes so far, Al Jazeera reported, citing its sources.

The attacks have destroyed more than 2,500 residential and commercial units across 10 of Lorestan's counties, while 13 sports centres and two Red Crescent and rescue bases were also attacked, Al Jazeera reported, quoting the governor. (ANI)

