US-Israeli hostage freed from Hamas captivity

An Israeli-American soldier, who was held hostage for more than 19 months in the Gaza Strip, was released by Hamas on Monday in a goodwill gesture towards the Trump administration that could lay the groundwork for a new ceasefire with Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed that Edan Alexander was turned over to the Red Cross and then to Israeli forces.

Wearing shirts emblazoned with his name, Alexander's extended family gathered in Tel Aviv to watch the release. They cheered and chanted his name when the military said he was free.