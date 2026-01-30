US: Journalist Don Lemon taken into custody by federal agents after Minnesota Church protest

Los Angeles [US], January 30 (ANI): Journalist Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents in Los Angeles Thursday night, where he was covering the Grammy Awards, his attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.

The statement, which was shared on Lemon's Instagram, said, "Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards. Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different from what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

The statement further said, "Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Citing his attorney, CNN said that Lemon was taken into custody on Thursday night in connection with a protest at a church in St Paul, Minnesota.

CNN further reported that Lemon was with dozens of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters as they rushed into Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier in January, which had led to tense confrontations and the interruption of a church service.

While the court records related to his arrest were not immediately available, CNN said that Lemon is expected to appear in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

It noted that Lemon was arrested after 11 pm (local time) in a hotel lobby in Beverley Hills while he was leaving for an event. (ANI)

