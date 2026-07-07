‘US killed our father’: Iranians call for revenge against Trump

Crowds of Iranians marched through the streets of Tehran on Monday in a funeral procession for slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the biggest day yet in a week of massive memorial ceremonies demonstrating the grip of surviving clerical leaders.

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Mourners hurled stones at a billboard hung from above showing US President Donald Trump with a bullet aimed at his head. “The US killed our father,” it read. “We won’t let you go!” As demonstrators set fire to US and British flags, women in black chadors held aloft red placards with the English words “Kill Trump” in black letters.

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Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or “finish the job”, renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projects defiance following the funeral.