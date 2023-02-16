 US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative : The Tribune India

US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative

US declaration has 12 points, including that military uses of AI are consistent with international law

US launches artificial intelligence military use initiative

A robotic dog is shown at the Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military summit, on responsible use of military artificial intelligence, in The Hague, Netherlands, on February 15, 2023. Reuters



The Hague, February 16

The United States launched an initiative on Thursday promoting international cooperation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons by militaries, seeking to impose order on an emerging technology that has the potential to change the way war is waged.

“As a rapidly changing technology, we have an obligation to create strong norms of responsible behaviour concerning military uses of AI and in a way that keeps in mind that applications of AI by militaries will undoubtedly change in the coming years,” Bonnie Jenkins, the State Department’s under secretary for arms control and international security, said.

She said the US political declaration, which contains non-legally binding guidelines outlining best practices for responsible military use of AI, “can be a focal point for international cooperation.”  

Jenkins launched the declaration at the end of a two-day conference in The Hague that took on additional urgency as advances in drone technology amid the Russia’s war in Ukraine have accelerated a trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield.

The US declaration has 12 points, including that military uses of AI are consistent with international law, and that states “maintain human control and involvement for all actions critical to informing and executing sovereign decisions concerning nuclear weapons employment.”          Zachary Kallenborn, a George Mason University weapons innovation analyst who attended the Hague conference, said the US move to take its approach to the international stage “recognizes that there are these concerns about autonomous weapons. That is significant in and of itself.”    

Kallenborn said it was also important that Washington included a call for human control over nuclear weapons “because when it comes to autonomous weapons risk, I think that is easily the highest risk you possibly have.”

Underscoring the sense of international urgency around AI and autonomous weapons, 60 nations, including the US and China, issued a call for action at the Hague conference urging broad cooperation in the development and responsible military use of artificial intelligence.

“We are in time to mitigate risks and to prevent AI from spiralling out of control, and we are in time to prevent AI from taking us to a place we simply don’t want to be,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.

The call to action issued in the Netherlands underscored “the importance of ensuring appropriate safeguards and human oversight of the use of AI systems, bearing in mind human limitations due to constraints in time and capacities.”        The participating nations also invited countries “to develop national frameworks, strategies and principles on responsible AI in the military domain.”

Military analysts and artificial intelligence researchers say the longer the nearly year-long war in Ukraine lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from humans.

Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, told The Associated Press in a recent interview that fully autonomous killer drones are “a logical and inevitable next step” in weapons development. He said Ukraine has been doing “a lot of R&D in this direction”.       

Ukraine already has semi-autonomous attack drones and counter-drone weapons endowed with AI. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry, though the claims are unproven. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat robots that have killed entirely on their own.

Russia was not invited to attend the conference in The Hague.

China’s ambassador to the Netherlands Tan Jian did attend and said Beijing has sent two papers to the United Nations on regulating military AI applications, saying the issue “concerns the common security and the well-being of mankind, which requires the united response of all countries,” he said. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on Punjab highways to be shut

2
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

3
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

4
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

5
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

6
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

7
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

8
Chandigarh

Ban on stilt plus 4-storey buildings in Haryana: Dealers meet HSVP Chief Administrator

9
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

10
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

In fresh statement after I-T officials leave, BBC says will ...

Two Mewati men, suspected of cattle smuggling, abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported

Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...

Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over YouTube CEO as Susan Wojcicki steps down

Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over as YouTube CEO after Susan Wojcicki steps down

Wojcicki says she will focus on ‘family, health, and persona...

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm ‘Team Jorge’ in elections in India

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...


Cities

View All

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone