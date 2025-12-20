DT
US launches Operation Hawkeye in Syria post killing of 2 soldiers

US launches Operation Hawkeye in Syria post killing of 2 soldiers

ANI
Updated At : 05:15 AM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], December 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that in response to ISIS's killing of two Americans in Syria, the US retaliated by striking the nation.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that the US commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters.

Hegseth stated in a post on X, "Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria. This is not the beginning of a war -- it is a declaration of vengeance. The United States of America, under President Trump's leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

"As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans -- anywhere in the world -- you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you. Today, we hunted, and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue," he added.

Trump warned in a post on Truth Social that the terrorists will be hit harder than they have ever been.

"Because of ISIS's vicious killing of brave American Patriots in Syria, whose beautiful souls I welcomed home to American soil earlier this week in a very dignified ceremony, I am hereby announcing that the United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible. We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated."

"The Government of Syria, led by a man who is working very hard to bring Greatness back to Syria, and is fully in support. All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned -- YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A," he added.

"Operation Hawkeye," a reference to the fact that the two US soldiers killed were from the "Hawkeye State" of Iowa, the strikes hit dozens of targets the military connected to ISIS -- including infrastructure and weapons storage sites across Syria, one of the officials told CNN.

The two US service members killed in Syria were identified this week as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa. They were killed while engaging hostile forces in Palmyra, Syria, the US Army said. Both soldiers were assigned to the Iowa National Guard's 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.

Three additional Iowa National Guard members were wounded in the attack and evacuated for further medical treatment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

