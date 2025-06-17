Washington, DC [US], June 17 (ANI): US Congressman Michael McCaul, alongside Congressman Jim McGovern, has put forward a bipartisan resolution in Congress to mark 6 July 2025 as "A Day of Compassion" in celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday, according to Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) statement shared on X.

Advertisement

Representative McCaul remarked that the Dalai Lama has exemplified peace and compassion, even while facing persecution from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He recalled his meeting with Dalai Lama in Dharamsala last year and conveyed his support for the rights of the Tibetan people and their peaceful return to their homeland, as mentioned in the post.

McGovern commended the Dalai Lama for advocating religious tolerance, non-violence, and peace, stating that his guidance is more crucial today than ever. He expressed a desire for the Dalai Lama's next birthday to be celebrated in Lhasa, Tibet.

Advertisement

Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet, expressed approval of the resolution as a significant symbol of backing for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people, particularly those in Tibet who are unable to publicly celebrate his birthday due to Chinese restrictions, according to the CTA's post on X.

Representatives Joe Wilson, Mike Lawler, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jamie Raskin, Jan Schakowsky, and Young Kim have also supported the resolution.

Advertisement

Since the 1950s, Tibetans in China have faced oppression following the Chinese government's annexation of Tibet. The uprising in 1959 resulted in the Dalai Lama's exile and intensified repression. Tibetan culture, language, and religious practices have been systematically suppressed.

Various accounts indicate that monasteries in China are closely monitored, and religious activities experience considerable restrictions. There is widespread surveillance, and dissent is met with harsh penalties. Protests against cultural annihilation and human rights abuses have led to acts of self-immolation. Educational systems promote Mandarin over the Tibetan language.

The Chinese government portrays Tibetan activism as separatism, justifying its stringent policies. Despite international concern, Beijing continues to impose strict control, framing its actions as efforts toward development and stability while limiting access to the region for outsiders. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)