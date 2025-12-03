DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US: Locals pay respect at makeshift memorial for slain National Guard member in Washington

US: Locals pay respect at makeshift memorial for slain National Guard member in Washington

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], December 3 (ANI): A makeshift memorial featuring flowers and American flags was erected near the Farragut West Metro station entrance in Washington DC to pay respect to slain National Guard member, Sarah Bereckstrom.

Advertisement

Two National Guard Service members were shot at by an Afghan national near the White House on November 26. One of the two Members, Sarah Bereckstrom, later succumbed to his injuries, while Andrew Wolfe was seriously injured.

Advertisement

Locals paid respect to Sarah Bereckstorm by making the memorial, covering it with flowers and photographs of her.

Advertisement

Earlier, the US said that the "monster responsible" for the killing of a National Guard member in a shooting near White House will face "the most severe punishment."

"Sarah and Andrew are heroes, and we will never forget their sacrifice. That means ensuring the monster responsible for this atrocity is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and faces the most severe punishment possible," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press conference on Monday.

Advertisement

Leavitt blamed the former President Joe Biden's administration, claiming that the nearly 100,000 Afghans were "recklessly" allowed in the US with "little to no vetting."

"We continue to live with the deadly consequences of Joe Biden's horrific leadership. Nearly 100,000 Afghans were recklessly released into the United States with little to no vetting. There

The accused, Lakanwal (29), migrated from Afghanistan in 2021 under "Operation Allies Welcome" during Joe Biden's tenure, after the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan.

Leavitt, slamming Joe Biden for the "botched withdrawal" from Afghanistan, said that it was "most embarrassing moments" in the history of the US, and Biden's "historic failure continues" to haunt this country.

"The terrorist who gunned down American soldiers blocks away from the White House in an ambush was an Afghan national who was flown into our country by Joe Biden's administration in September 2021 in the chaotic wake of their botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. One of the most embarrassing moments in the history of our great country. Joe Biden's historic failure in Afghanistan continues to haunt this country and our men and women in uniform," Leavitt said.

Speaking on the attack on two members of the National Guard, Trump, on Sunday, said, "Andrew is fighting for his life".He added that he intends to honour both of them at the White House. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts