US lunar lander develops problem after launch

Cape Canaveral, January 8
The first US lunar lander in more than 50 years rocketed to space on Monday, launching a race for private companies to deliver experiments and other items to the moon.
But about seven hours after liftoff, Astrobotic Technology reported the solar panel on the lander wasn't properly pointed toward the sun to generate and store power and it was investigating the issue.
The landing attempt is expected on February 23. The company aims to be the first private business to successfully land on the moon, something only four countries have accomplished. But a Houston company also has a lander ready to fly, and could beat it to the lunar surface, taking a more direct path. —AP
