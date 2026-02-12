DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "US made historic trade deal with Japan, Korea, India to increase coal exports dramatically:" Trump

"US made historic trade deal with Japan, Korea, India to increase coal exports dramatically:" Trump

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:40 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], February 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said that the United States is the world's leading energy producer, emphasising the nation is becoming a "massive energy exporter."

Advertisement

Trump said at the Champion of Coal Event on Wednesday that recent trade deals with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, and India, have led to a dramatic increase in U.S. coal exports.

Advertisement

Trump claimed that the quality of American coal is "supposed to be the finest anywhere in the world."

Advertisement

He said, "America is now the number one energy producer in the world. We're becoming a massive energy exporter. In just the past few months, we've made historic trade deals with Japan, Korea, India, and others to increase our coal exports dramatically. The quality of our coal is supposed to be the finest anywhere in the world."

The comment came as on February 9, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that "national interest" would continue to guide India's energy-related decisions, underlining that the key drivers of the country's energy policy are "adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply", amid reports suggesting New Delhi is cutting its oil imports from Russia.

Advertisement

Speaking during a Special Briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Misri stated that decisions in the energy sector, whether by the government or businesses, would be guided by national interests, while clarifying the issue of actual sourcing.

Misri clarified that oil companies make procurement decisions based on market conditions, including availability, risk assessment, costs, and logistics, while adhering to internal accountability and fiduciary responsibilities.

"As far as the actual sourcing of energy is concerned, this is undertaken by oil companies, which make decisions based on market conditions. They assess availability, evaluate risks, analyse costs, and follow their internal accountability processes and fiduciary responsibilities. At any given time, there is a complex matrix of considerations, including financial and logistical aspects, that these companies must take into account," he stated.

"What you will continue to see in this sector are business choices being made based on these considerations. Whether it is the government or businesses, national interest will continue to guide our choices," he added.

Misri noted India is a net importer in the oil and gas sector and, as a developing economy, must remain conscious of its resource availability and the impact of import dependence on inflation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts