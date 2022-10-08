US man charged with targeting saree-clad women

San Francisco, October 7
At least 14 Hindu women in the US state of California have been attacked by a man who also ripped their jewellery in a spate of hate crimes, authorities said.
According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Lathan Johnson reportedly targeted older Hindu women and tore necklaces off their necks during a two-month crime spree that began in June.
Johnson, a Palo Alto resident, stole necklaces from his victims before making off in a getaway vehicle. He also hurt the women in the process, particularly those between 50 and 73.
He was accused of forcefully removing jewellery from the necks of the women. In one such instance, he reportedly pushed a woman to the ground before punching her husband in the face, ripping off her necklace, and jumping inside a getaway car. In another such case, a woman’s wrist was broken during the attack, a report said.
Johnson was apprehended by the Santa Clara Police Department and the US Marshal’s Office, although the Milpitas Police Department was the first to link him to the crimes. He was connected to a getaway car by them.
If convicted, Johnson will face a maximum jail term of 63 years. The next hearing in the case will take place on November 4. All of the stolen necklaces are estimated to be worth roughly USD 35,000.
