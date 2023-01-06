US man kills wife, mother-in-law, five children before killing himself

Washington, January 6
A 42-year-old man shot his wife, their five children, and his mother-in-law inside their home in Utah this week before he shot and killed himself, The New York Times reported citing officials as saying on Thursday.
Officials said that the evidence has revealed that the man, Michael Haight, killed the seven other members of his family and then killed himself inside the family's home in Enoch City, as per the news report.
According to officials, police officers discovered all eight bodies on Wednesday after Haight's wife, Tausha Haight, 40, did not come for an appointment with someone who then contacted the police.
In a press briefing, Geoffrey Chesnut, the mayor of Enoch City, said that Tausha Haight filed for divorce from Michael Haight on December 21, according to The New York Times. Tausha Haight's mother Gail Earl, who was also killed, had been "providing support through the difficulties that they were encountering." The other victims included Haight's five children--17, 12, and 7-year-old girls, and 7 and 4-year-old boys. Geoffrey Chesnut said that the Heights had lived next door to his residence.
Addressing a press briefing, Jackson Ames, the Enoch City police chief, said that the police had "been involved in some investigations with the family" a couple of years back," according to The New York Times. Ames did not reveal further details regarding the investigation which had the family's involvement.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement released by the White House announced that US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were mourning the shooting incident that claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their home.
"The President and First Lady are mourning with the Enoch City, Utah community in the wake of a tragic shooting that has reportedly claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their family home," the White House released in a statement. "Too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives forever changed due to gun violence, and gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children in America. Less than one month after we marked 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy, another mass shooting has claimed the lives of five more children in Enoch City, it added.
Meanwhile, Utah Governor Spencer Cox tweeted, "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...