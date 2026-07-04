US marks 250 years: Indian icons join cinematic tribute celebrating 'Idea of America'

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, a powerhouse assembly of India's most influential figures has united for a cinematic tribute that transcends traditional diplomacy.

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The video, released by the US Embassy in India, serves as a high-octane celebration of the enduring bond between the world's oldest and largest democracies, framing America not just as a country, but as a global beacon of possibility.

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The Embassy captioned the post, "250 years. Countless stories. One enduring spirit. Join us as celebrated voices share what American excellence means to them as the United States marks its 250th year. Their reflections highlight the ideas, achievements, and optimism that continue to shape the American story. Happy 250th Birthday, America! #Freedom250"

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The video opens with footage of bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, shaking hands in a cordial show of strong diplomatic ties.

Moving beyond standard diplomatic pleasantries, the message paints a portrait of the US as a catalyst for human potential.

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Reframing the anniversary as a bridge between the world's largest and oldest democracies, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor heralded the milestone as a testament to American endurance.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor anchored this geopolitical sentiment, noting that India and the US are "united in the democratic spirit" and the deepening bonds between their citizens.

Former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi identified the US as a "true meritocracy," while businesswoman Isha Ambani praised the country's unparalleled spirit of innovation.

This sentiment found a powerful echo in the scientific community. From the pioneers of the past to the explorers of tomorrow, ISRO Group Captains Prasanth B Nair and Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla credited the US for its relentless courage and curiosity, with NASA retired astronaut Sunita Williams reminding the world of the nation's journey from the Wright brothers' first flight to the lunar surface.

Adding a modern perspective, podcaster Raj Shamani framed the US as the literal cradle of modern enterprise, describing it as the place "where empires start in garages, and the impossible becomes the everyday." Meanwhile, content creator Kamiya Jani lauded the digital platforms born in the US, namely Instagram and YouTube that have effectively "brought the world together."

The tribute also highlighted America's role as the world's ultimate stage for excellence. The sporting legends, including Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu, Vijay Amritraj, and Rahul Dravid, reflected on how the American narrative of "striving and refusing to quit" has provided a universal language for athletes globally.

Viswanathan Anand and AR Rahman underscored this by paying homage to the American icons who shaped their own crafts, from Michael Jordan and John McEnroe to musical legends like Bob Dylan and Chick Corea.

For fashion visionary Sabyasachi Mukherjee and actress Rituparna Sengupta, the US landscape has served as both a literal and figurative muse. Sengupta described traversing American cities as walking through "a scene from a masterpiece," while Sabyasachi noted that the nation's influence helped him "dream big, really big."

Rounding out the diverse perspectives, R Madhavan noted that the U.S. has "compelled us to rise way beyond our conditioning," as the group collectively signed off with a heartfelt, star-studded "Happy Birthday, America." (ANI)

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