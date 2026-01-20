US may announce members of Gaza Board of Peace during World Economic Forum: Report

Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): The US is expected to announce its official list of members for the Gaza Board of Peace in the coming days, likely during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, PBS News reported on Monday (local time).

On Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump sent out letters worldwide asking nations, including India to come aboard a "Board of Peace" to oversee the frail ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as per US media reports.

The most striking part was the recipients of the letter- which included nations that were not historical allies of the US. Russia, Belarus made it to the list alongside Canada, France, Britain, and Saudi Arabia.

The body's charter suggested that Trump hoped the body would get involved in conflicts even outside Gaza. Critics have pointed out that the body mimics the United Nations, which Trump has long accused of liberal bias and waste, as per the New York Times.

Permanent membership for the board comes with an ostentatious fees of USD 1 billion, and it is unclear how much control Trump would have over the funds.

His plan called the board a "new international transitional body" that would help supervise the rebuilding of the Palestinian enclave. The board's members would include world leaders, with Trump sitting at the head of the table.

The United Nations Security Council later formally backed the board in a US-drafted resolution in November, giving it the force of international legitimacy.

The announcement follows the fragile ceasefire in Gaza that took effect on October 10, after a protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas. Trump's peace plan, which includes the board's establishment, was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November 2025, paving the way for the board to operate as part of a broader reconstruction effort.

Israel's government has publicly opposed Trump's board, asserting that its formation was not coordinated with Jerusalem and runs counter to its policy, particularly because of the inclusion of diplomats from Turkey and Qatar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled his objections by convening his cabinet to discuss the matter further. (ANI)

