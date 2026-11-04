US mid-term results: Abdul El-Sayed claims historic Michigan Senate victory, set to become first Muslim US senator

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed took to the stage in Michigan to declare victory in a closely contested US Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers, in a historic breakthrough that would make him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

While CBS News had not officially called the race, Fox News' Decision Desk projected El-Sayed as the winner, giving Democrats a major boost in Michigan.

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Addressing cheering supporters, an emotional El-Sayed declared, “Michigan, we did it!”

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Calling his victory an honour, he thanked voters for backing a candidate who had faced an uphill battle throughout the campaign.

“You took a chance on the unlikeliest of candidates, so thank you,” he told the gathering, adding, “This is all yours.”

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Recalling his campaign trail, El-Sayed thanked people who had opened their churches, synagogues and homes to him.

“Thank you for your trust and your belief and your kindness,” he said. “I'm going to take it all with me, and I hope to bring back the kind of leadership that more than earns it.”

He also hit back at the rhetoric directed against him during the campaign, saying the attacks were not merely aimed at him but at the people who supported his candidacy.

“They were targeting and attacking you,” he told supporters.

Emphasising an inclusive vision of America, El-Sayed said his political opponents wanted a country that excluded certain communities.

“They want an America that is too small for some of us. We know that America is big enough for all of us,” he said.

The Michigan contest unfolded amid a major electoral setback for Republicans, with Democrats making significant gains across the country in the 2026 midterm elections. According to the results and projections cited by Fox News, Democrats made breakthroughs in several traditionally Republican strongholds, including Texas and Kansas, while also gaining ground in Ohio, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maine.

Reacting to the Republican losses, US President Donald Trump said he did not consider the midterm results a verdict on his presidency.

“I don't view it as a hit on me... We've had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things that we've done,” Trump told Fox News during a live phone interview.

Trump also congratulated Democrats on their performance, while suggesting that Republican candidates had failed to mobilise his core supporters.

“Well, I say this, congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They've been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it,” he said.

Fox News' election data indicated that four key voter groups — young people, independents, rural voters and Hispanic voters — had moved away from the Republican Party in significant numbers.

Economic concerns, particularly inflation and Trump's tariff policies, reportedly played a major role in voter dissatisfaction. The ongoing conflict involving Iran also emerged as an issue influencing voter sentiment.

The Democratic gains extended into states that have traditionally been Republican strongholds. The party's reported victories in Kansas and Texas were particularly significant, with Texas having last elected a Democratic senator in 1994.

CNN reported that voters were also concerned about Trump's conduct in office and perceptions of personal enrichment, making these issues part of the wider electoral debate.

With ANI inputs